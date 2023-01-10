Recognition Express, the nationwide supplier of branded clothing and other merchandise, has unveiled a new corporate identity for 2023.

It replaces the original logo, featuring shaking hands on a gold star, which dates back to the company’s formation in 1979 when it was set up to provide personalised name badges.

The new branding has a “more contemporary and vibrant palette” but retains the blue and orange colours of the original. It also has a new strapline, “Partners in promoting your brand”, and a new website.

Unveiling the new look, the company said: “The iconic Recognition Express logo has served the business well over the years but no longer reflects the dynamic business we continue to be.

“When we set up Recognition Express in 1979, introducing the concept of corporate name badges to Europe, the name meant ‘quick badges’. Whilst we’re still market leaders for identity products, we’ve come a long way since then.

“During our rich history we have continued to innovate, moving away from being a single product supplier to becoming the branding consultants we are today.

“We all agreed the name Recognition Express should be retained. Recognition is about recognising prospects, customers and staff by giving them branded merchandise, name badges and uniform, awards and gifts.

“We’ve got an exciting new look to take us into the next phase of our company’s development. Our longevity in the marketplace and ongoing success of our franchisees speaks for itself.”

Recognition Express, which operates through franchises in the business-to-business sector, supplies branded clothing such as T-shirts, polo shirts, hoodies, sportswear, workwear and caps as part of its offering, personalised through embroidery and print.

www.recognition-express.com