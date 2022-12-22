“The recipe cards were all handwritten by Nora, a lifelong baker, who passed away in the summer of 2021 aged 99.

“Her recipes are still enjoyed by generations of her family — the tea towels were received with much emotion and will all be treasured, along with many other fond memories of a wonderful lady!”

The tea towels were printed using TheMagicTouch’s T.One Textile Transfer Paper to capture the original recipe cards as authentically as possible, added Lisa.

“The method allowed us to enlarge the image to be enjoyed as a tea towel and as a framed print.

“The process we used would suit an image or letter preservation project, which is a great way to create a memento of times gone by!”

