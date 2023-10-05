Target Transfers has rebranded as Stahls’ UK in a strategic move to reinforce its identity as part of the Stahls’ group and align its business with the Stahls’ global network.

Specialising in heat transfer graphics and technology, Stahls’ UK has been part of the Stahls’ group for more than 20 years. According to executive managing director Martin Borley, the rebrand will further solidify Stahls’ commitment to its UK, European, and international partners and customers.

“We are excited to embark on this new chapter as Stahls UK,” said Martin. “This rebranding reflects our dedication to providing unparalleled service support and groundbreaking product innovation on a global scale.”

The company said it is business as usual, with the added benefit of enhanced customer experience. “The rebranding brings about faster turnaround times, a seamless alignment of products across the globe, and a renewed focus on supporting customers’ success,” said a spokesperson.

“The transition to Stahls’ UK is a testament to the shared values, vision, and mission that guide the company’s operations. This rebranding reinforces Stahls’ commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and service excellence.”

www.stahls.co.uk