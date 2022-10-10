Accessories are the perfect way to offer your customers additional branding opportunities, and for you to generate add-on sales. Check out this selection of brandable options
Snickers Workwear’s Merino Wool Beanie This new style is made from a knitted, 100% merino wool fabric with antibacterial properties. The 160gsm beanie has a tight fit, and comes in one size with a small rubber badge on the front.
Neutral‘s Cap Now available in 11 colours, this twill weave baseball cap is made from Fairtrade, 100% organic cotton. The 210gsm style has a five-panel construction with a slightly pre-curved visor, plus an adjustable back closure.
Beechfield’s Circular Patch Beanie This soft-touch beanie features a round decoration area on the front, which is perfect for personalisation with logos or branding. It has a double-layer knit construction, and comes in a variety of bold colours.
Result Clothing’s Softshell Thermal Gloves These three-layer, comfort stretch gloves are breathable, windproof and showerproof. Made with a microfleece inner layer and waterproof TPU membrane, they feature palm grip detailing.
Premier Workwear’s Colours Originals’ Plain Business Scarf This women’s scarf can be worn in a variety of different ways on the neckline, including in a French knot, cowl or classic loop style, and comes in 18 colours.
Myrtle Beach’s Soft Knitted Winter Beanie This new style is made from a soft and stretchy double-knitted fabric for comfort. The recycled polyester beanie comes in five colours with a classic cut.
Spiro Activewear’s 3-Pack Sports Sneaker Socks Available in three colours, these polyester/elastane low-cut sports socks feature strategic double layers to cushion impact, while the ribbed cuff and instep is designed to reduce movement, and therefore blisters.
PenCarrie: Beechfield’s Morf Merino This multi-purpose snood is breathable, quick-drying and moisture-wicking. It’s made from 100% merino wool, which is both antibacterial and odour-resistant, and features flat seams for comfort.

