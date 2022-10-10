Ready to go…from head to toe
Accessories are the perfect way to offer your customers additional branding opportunities, and for you to generate add-on sales. Check out this selection of brandable options
Snickers Workwear’s Merino Wool Beanie This new style is made from a knitted, 100% merino wool fabric with antibacterial properties. The 160gsm beanie has a tight fit, and comes in one size with a small rubber badge on the front.
Beechfield’s Circular Patch Beanie This soft-touch beanie features a round decoration area on the front, which is perfect for personalisation with logos or branding. It has a double-layer knit construction, and comes in a variety of bold colours.
Premier Workwear’s Colours Originals’ Plain Business Scarf This women’s scarf can be worn in a variety of different ways on the neckline, including in a French knot, cowl or classic loop style, and comes in 18 colours.
Spiro Activewear’s 3-Pack Sports Sneaker Socks Available in three colours, these polyester/elastane low-cut sports socks feature strategic double layers to cushion impact, while the ribbed cuff and instep is designed to reduce movement, and therefore blisters.