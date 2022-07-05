The team loves this T-shirt as it’s suitable for a range of different workplaces, explains Elizabeth.

“It’s available in a variety of colours, and is a great canvas for both embroidery and print.

“Our customers love this garment too, due to its comfort, great price and adaptability to many workplaces.”

Elizabeth’s top tip for decorating the GD008 is to use contrasting colours to make your customers’ logos stand out.

“Choosing a black T-shirt and having your logo embroidered or printed in a bright colour, like gold or red, will catch the eye of others.”

www.avmworkwear.co.uk