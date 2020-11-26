As the season changes, more and more hoodies are being printed, explains Tudor, and the BY011 offers “a good fit, and is very well made”.

“The print surface is great for water-based inks, which we use 99% of the time, and there hasn’t been any noticeable dye migration, which is great for a polycotton garment.

“Its washability is also very good — we’ve test-washed it at least 30 times, and the garment and print still looks great!” he reports.

The BY011 is made from a 300gsm, 65% cotton/35% polyester fabric, and comes in six colours; a zip-up version is also available.

Tudor’s top tip for printing on hoodies is to have a good bit of tack to hold the garment in place when a print/flash/print is required. “Pre-shrinking would also be a good idea to help stop any shifting,” he adds.

