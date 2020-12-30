“The brand is popular with independent fashion brands,” explains Sinéad, who was first introduced to AS Colour by one of her customers. “It’s fast becoming one of our favourite brands to work with – sizing is consistent, the garments accept embroidery nicely, and they are easily framed as the front and back don’t tend to stick together like other brands.”

The 5026 offers a regular-fit T-shirt with a crew neck – it has the feel of a heavy weight fabric, and is quite robust and easily handled, she adds.

“It’s also soft to the touch, due to its combed cotton finish, and this we believe makes all the difference between AS Colour’s garments and others with similar specifications.” As with most garments, Sinéad says her top tip for embroidering the 5026 is to use cut-away backing fabric for a finer, more perfect finish.

www.speedstitch.co.uk