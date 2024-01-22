Gildan says its Ultra Cotton 2000 T-shirt now feels softer on the skin and has improved printability qualities thanks to a new cotton technology.

The apparel manufacturer has re-engineered the US cotton used to make the tee from the yarn through to the finishing process to create a better feel and printability.

“Our 2000 T-shirt is already a smart choice, thanks to its heavyweight fabric, classic fit, and affordable price point. An industry legend that is tried and true, and now we’ve turned it into something even better,” said Emma Budzisz, vice-president of marketing at Gildan Activewear SRL.

“With this update, Gildan will become an even smarter choice for decorators and customers alike.”

The updated T-shirt, and the rest of the 2000 family, made its official debut on 19 January 2024 at the Impressions Expo Long Beach in California, US.

The new ‘soft cotton’ technology will be extended to Gildan’s 5000, the 8000 and 18000 family of styles later this year, reported the manufacturer.

