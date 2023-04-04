On the morning of 24 April 2013, workers arrived to make garments at the Rana Plaza building in Dhaka, Bangladesh. By 9am, the building had collapsed, killing more than a thousand people and seriously injuring at least 2,500 others.

The previous day, large structural cracks had been spotted in the eight-storey building, which housed several garment factories. “While other businesses within the building stopped their workers from entering, garment factory workers were forced back to work by their employers, threatened with dismissal and non-payment of wages,” recounts Mayisha Begum, an activist for campaign group No Sweat.

At least 1,134 people – mainly women – died. It took weeks to recover all the bodies. Of the 2,500 that were seriously injured, some had limbs that were trapped under rubble and machinery amputated so they could be freed.