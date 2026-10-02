Full name: Ralph Tassie

Breed: French bulldog

Age: Five years old

Time at company: Since puppyhood, bringing energy, enthusiasm, and absolutely no understanding of personal space.

Job title: Head of emotional support

Job description: Responsible for maintaining office morale through strategic tail wagging, surprise cuddle deployments, and enthusiastic greetings. Ensures all team members receive emotional support when required, particularly during stressful deadlines, Monday mornings, and Zoom calls. Conducts regular wellbeing checks by resting his head on laps, following colleagues around the office, and staring intensely until acknowledged.

Additional duties include quality control of dropped snacks, welcoming visitors as if they are long-lost best friends, providing comfort during challenging workdays, enforcing mandatory fresh-air breaks, and rigorously testing whether stress balls can withstand the highly demanding Frenchie Shred Test (results are often inconclusive due to total product destruction).

Consistently exceeds expectations despite frequent naps during working hours.

Special skills: Unconditional positivity, expert-level listening, advanced treat negotiation, quality assurance testing, and the ability to improve any meeting simply by being present.

Favourite colour: Pantone 476 C – Artisan Frenchie Output. A shade he proudly produces on a near-daily basis and ranks among his most regular achievements, much to the delight of absolutely nobody except himself.

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