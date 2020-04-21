Ralawise has announced that it will resume shipping customers’ orders from Thursday, 23 April.

The multi-brand distributor is currently finalising the preparations and implementation of ‘Despatch Safe’, which will see staff returning to work voluntarily and the company continuing to prioritise the safety and well-being of all its employees.

Customers can place orders through the Ralawise website, with an initial order cut-off time of 16:00 BST. Orders will be despatched in chronological order with the distributor anticipating a 2-5 day despatch time during the initial start up phase. Weekend order processing will remain suspended and there will be a longer processing period required for returns.

