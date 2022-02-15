Clothing distributor Ralawise is to introduce a new range after teaming up with Jack Wolfskin, a supplier of high-quality outdoor clothing.

Launching at Ralawise.com in March 2022, the partnership will see the addition of 24 new styles, ranging from jackets and coats to T-shirts and hoodies as well as accessories.

According to Ralawise, Jack Wolfskin products are being added because of their “optimal functionality, high-spec design and extraordinary innovation”.

It also fits in with Ralawise’s sustainable clothing offering: Jack Wolfskin has been a member of the Fair Wear Foundation since 2010 and reduces its production waste by packaging nearly all apparel in recycled polybags.

Jack Wolfskin is also consistently increasing the use of sustainable materials in its products, with more of the recycled materials used reaching the Global Recycled Standard certification. It is also increasingly using more natural materials such as organic cotton and wood fibres.

Jeremy Ainsworth-Moores, UK sales manager for Jack Wolfskin, said: “Jack Wolfskin are delighted to be supplying Ralawise with a range of products for the promotional market. We pride ourselves on manufacturing technical outdoor garments, many of which are made using sustainable fabrics, for a wide variety of end users, whether functional or lifestyle-inspired.”

Founded in 1981 and now based in Idstein in Germany, the Jack Wolfskin brand specialises in functional outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories. Its logo is a wolf’s paw print.

www.jack-wolfskin.co.uk

www.ralawise.com