Ralawise is giving its customers the chance to win prizes with a new promotion celebrating the UEFA European Football Championship.

With the Euros 2020 kicking off today (11 June), it is hosting a predictor game where customers are challenged to correctly predict upcoming game results.

The Ralawise European Football Tournament 2021 will run for the duration of the rescheduled Euro 2020, which ends on 11 July.

Sponsored by Gildan, Ralawise has put together a suite of prizes for customers including an LG Smart TV, a Bose Portable Smart Speaker and an Ooni Outdoor Pizza Oven, as well as an Apple iPad and Apple SE watch.

The tournament is split into five stages: Group Stage, Knockout Stage, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and the Final. Whether you are predicting which teams will qualify in the Group Stage or predicting results of games, you can follow the tournament from start to finish, with prizes available for each stage.

Whichever team you get behind this summer, your predictions could land you with the chance of winning throughout the competition, with five runner-up prizes available at each stage.

Whether you are an avid football fan or just want a bit of fun, head to www.ralawise.com before Sunday 11 July 2021 to find out how to take part.

ralawise.com