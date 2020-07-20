Wilcom’s Embroidery Studio e4 software contains seven free 3D fonts that have been specifically digitised for 3D embroidery, reports Lisa. “If you outsource your digitising, ensure that the digitiser is fully aware of which parts of the design need to be digitised for 3D,” she adds.

If digitising is done in-house, there are a number of parameters to take into account:

A stop function for placement of the foam

Capping off all ends

Heavier stitch density

No underlay stitches

Shortening stitches and fractional spacing switched off

Extra stitches to cover the possibility of the foam showing through

If there is flat embroidery in the design, do this first and follow with a stop function to allow the operator to place the foam onto the design. If the design has no flat embroidery, the foam can be placed at the very start with no stop functions required.

Cap off ends by embroidering a small block of satin stitches at the end of a satin column. “These small capping columns are digitised underneath the finished stitches so that they not visible on the finished garment. The satin stitch density is closed up by at least 100% so that the needle perforations cover the foam and ‘cut’ it at the same time, making the excess foam easy to tear away at the end of the embroidery,” Lisa explains.

Underlay stitches are removed as any unnecessary stitches could flatten the foam, while travel stitches are set longer than usual at 4mm, again to prevent flattening or cutting of the foam.