RA Smart has unveiled its new direct-to-film (DTF) printer to meet the growing demand from UK garment decorators for this “viable alternative” to direct-to-garment.

After extensive in-house testing, it has partnered a pioneering producer of the entire DTF package, with patented ink and application technology developed over the past four years.

RA Smart has become the exclusive distributor for the unnamed manufacturer in the UK and Ireland.

It has a demo unit fully up and running at its base in Cheshire for customers to visit, produce samples and see the technology first hand.

Announcing the new printing package, RA Smart said: “For a long time, direct to garment (DTG) has been the ‘go to’ solution for those looking to print onto a wide variety of garment types and colours, but now there’s a viable alternative.

“Utilising white ink technology, without the need for pre-treatment, DTF offers users the capability to print onto almost any fabric type or colour with ease.

“Furthermore, the durable ink technology means that there’s no cracking, even on stretch materials, with high wash and rub resistance. All of that in an affordable package with ultra-low running costs.

“At RA Smart (CAD & Machinery), our reputation as suppliers of premium-quality textile printing solutions is supported by our selection of industry-leading equipment.

“We take our product selection very seriously and only partner with the best manufacturers that produce high-quality machines and our DTF solution is no different.”

rasmart.co.uk