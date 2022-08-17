Textile printing specialist RA Smart is holding an open day in October, offering garment decorators a chance to find out about direct-to-film (DTF) printing and other technology.

The event on 6 and 7 October 2022 at its base in Bollington near Macclesfield in Cheshire will provide demonstrations of DTF, showcasing the latest solutions from Polytech.

Visitors will also be able to see RA Smart’s new Fujifilm Acuity Prime and Summa flatbed demo suite as well as machinery from HP and Mimaki.

Alex Mighall, textile printing specialist and RA Smart’s market development manager, said: “Garment decorators will be able to see our latest line of DTF machines that have taken the market by storm.

“They’ll have the chance to meet with our application experts to ask any questions they may have, produce samples and see the machines in action.

“They may also find other print applications such as dye-sub or latex on offer that could complement their current set-up.”

The event, which will offer free food and drink to visitors, is open to businesses of all sizes as well as people from educational establishments with print departments.

Alex added: “It will be a great opportunity for anyone looking to invest in new equipment to see the latest technology on offer, or even for those looking to simply learn more about the print industry before committing.

“We’ll have a range of machines on offer for people to see, from small desktop solutions through to 3.2m-wide grand-format machinery.”

The new Fujifilm Acuity Prime 20 will be one of the main attractions. The UV printer sets a new benchmark for large-format printing, offering excellent return on investment and low running costs, combined with quick print speeds and high print quality.

Another highlight will be the Mimaki 3DUJ-2207, a 10 million-colour 3D printer. Visitors will be able to discover the fascinating world of 3D printing and the opportunities it brings with it.

They will also be able to explore RA Smart’s sister company’s textile print department as well as its Jacquard weave and finishing facilities.

The open house will also be a chance for RA Smart to celebrate its 50th anniversary. It has been supplying equipment for over 40 years after starting out as a screen maker, printer and jacquard weaver in the early 1970s.

Anyone wishing to attend needs to register at rasmartmachinery.co.uk/open-day/.

www.rasmart.co.uk