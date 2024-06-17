The new Secabo DTF MultiCut Pro offers a DTF flatbed cutting solution with an integrated conveyor belt designed to automatically pull in film rolls and cut them precisely, says RA Smart.
“Automating up to 1,000 transfer motifs per hour, the Secabo DTF MultiCut Pro has a high-performance camera that captures the registration marks of the printed media at lightning speed, and automatically loads the associated cutting data.
“The cutting itself is also fast: the device needs between 30 and 60 seconds for a typical area of 60x88cm, then the cut motifs end up in a catch tray.”