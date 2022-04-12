RA Smart is tapping into the growing demand for direct-to-film (DTF) printing for garments with the launch of a new system in the UK.

It has partnered with a “pioneering” manufacturer, Polytech, to offer a premium 60cm-wide DTF solution for garment decorators, which includes applicator, ink, film and adhesive/powders as well as the digital printer.

After extensive in-house testing, the Polytech system is being presented by RA Smart at Printwear & Promotion Live! from 24 to 26 April 2022 at the NEC in Birmingham. The company is handling it for both the UK and Ireland.

Alex Mighall, market development manager at RA Smart, said: “With patented ink and application technology developed over the past five years, we’re excited to bring this revolutionary solution into the market.

“Our Polytech solution has been entirely developed by a single company – the printer, applicator, ink, film and adhesive/powders all come from the same manufacturer, giving customers a seamless and reliable user experience.”

Using film produced on the Polytech system, garment decorators can print onto a wide variety of materials including cotton, polyester, leather and hessian.

The added benefit of white ink technology means that users can also print onto dark garments effectively without the need to pre-treat.

The Polytech systems’ DTF inks are described as highly durable and flexible, making prints suitable for a multitude of applications such as sportswear, fashion and workwear.

