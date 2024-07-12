“It offers a built-in spectrophotometer for consistent colour accuracy, as well as the ability to print both paper transfer and direct-to-textile, plus the advantage of having a 100% front operating dye sublimation printer at 160cm wide, saving up to 40% on space.”

The S500 features end-user replaceable print heads which “can be changed in a matter of minutes and fully aligned automatically, with virtually no operator input required”, reports RA Smart.

“Customers are also able to log on to the HP PrintOS app to view the very latest status of their system, check the ‘health’ of the printer, install new colour profiles and much more.”

