This bold logo was embroidered onto caps for R.F Heating by Privateer Printing in Dursley
R.F Heating needed its caps turned around on a tight timescale, explained Kurt Brain, owner of Privateer Printing.
“We received a screenshot of their logo and digitised this for the caps — they were over-the-moon with the result, and are now moving their workwear supply to us.”
Privateer Printing embroidered Beechfield’s Ultimate 5 Panel Cap (BB15) in graphite grey, supplied by PenCarrie.
The company used its three Tajima Neo II machines, plus Madeira UK’s Rayon embroidery threads and cap backing from ETC Supplies.