R.F Heating needed its caps turned around on a tight timescale, explained Kurt Brain, owner of Privateer Printing.

“We received a screenshot of their logo and digitised this for the caps — they were over-the-moon with the result, and are now moving their workwear supply to us.”

Privateer Printing embroidered Beechfield’s Ultimate 5 Panel Cap (BB15) in graphite grey, supplied by PenCarrie.

The company used its three Tajima Neo II machines, plus Madeira UK’s Rayon embroidery threads and cap backing from ETC Supplies.

www.privateerprinting.com