R A Smart has announced the launch of a new website for its digital printing solutions and consumables.

Previously R A Smart Holdings and R A Smart CAD & Machinery have shared a website promoting both its textile printing services, as well as its supply of printing equipment.

The new website, www.rasmartmachinery.co.uk, will now focus purely on the Macclesfield-based company’s digital printing solutions and consumables, while www.rasmart.co.uk will continue to focus on R A Smart Holding’s fabric printing and weaving services.

The new website includes heat presses and vinyls, the latest printers from Mimaki and HP, as well as a full range of Sawgrass and Virtuoso printers and consumables, and finishing equipment from industry manufacturers such as Transmatic, SETeMa and Cibitex.

“The new site is not only useful for browsing machinery — you now have quick and easy access to our in-house dedicated support team to help with any problems you may encounter with your equipment. There is also the option to book demos, chat with industry experts, plus much more,” explained R A Smart.

“Our online shop has also been integrated, and is now easier than ever to navigate to find exactly what you are after.”

www.rasmartmachinery.co.uk

www.rasmart.co.uk