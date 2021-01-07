R A Smart has announced its appointment of a new partner and establishment of a large-format solutions division.

Adam Booth will head up the R A Smart (Large Format) division in a new partnership that will allow the company to reach new customers in different areas of the industry, as well as open up its product range to include new printer solutions and accompaniments, such as Summa cutters, Onyx Rip software and more.

“I believe this is a very exciting time for the Smart’s collective business,” commented Adam.

“The reputation, heritage and customer service focus of the R A Smart business perfectly fits into a diverse and expanding large-format channel

“I believe that RA Smart now offers a unique portfolio of hardware, ink technology and media. This allows our clients to benefit from an unrivalled approach to delivering a total solution and application sale.”

The R A Smart (Large Format) division is trading now — while the division will remain an independent entity, R A Smart’s website will automatically direct any enquiries about it to the correct department. The company’s new Application Centre will also be opening later this year.

www.rasmartmachinery.co.uk