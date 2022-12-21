Quality Print Services (QPS), which specialises in supplying inks, printers and other products for the wide-format market, has moved to bigger premises.

The new purpose-built facility in Seafire Business Park off Tollgate Road within Burscough Industrial Estate in Burscough in Lancashire is described as “significantly larger” than its previous home at the opposite end of the industrial estate.

It features a fully air-conditioned warehouse for the storage of products including DuPont Artistri textile inks and Nazdar digital inkjet inks.

At the new address, it also houses a full demonstration suite for print hardware such as specialist UV flatbed printers from ColorJet and wide-format print machines from Roland DG. Its portfolio includes Roland’s Texart XT-640 and RT-640 dye sublimation printers.

The larger space will also allow QPS to store more spare parts on site, meaning it can respond faster to customers’ requests and significantly reduce downtime caused by technical faults.

QPS managing director Chris Bailey said: “We’re incredibly excited to have moved to the new facility, which will allow us to deliver an even higher quality service to our customers.

“The ability to run live demos of a range of kit on site, as well as store a greater selection of products at a single facility, will significantly benefit our valued customers across the UK.”

www.qualityprintservices.com