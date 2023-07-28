The new BeTwin double squeegee from Italian screen-print specialist Quaglia SRL promises to take water-based printing to a new level, says the company.

It creates a double-stroke print with just one stroke, reducing production time, increasing volume and improving the quality of the result.

The company calls it “the best squeegee ever made for the screen-printing industry”.

While the first blade transfers ink on the substrate, unused ink is transferred towards the second blade, placed a few centimetres from the first one, and this blade simultaneously executes a second stroke.

“BeTwin double squeegees can eliminate time and energy wasted on the double-stroke performed by a regular squeegee, bringing significant advantages to business profitability and sustainability,” says a Quaglia spokesperson. “With BeTwin, you cut production costs in half and improve the opacity and the definition of details of any print.”

The design allows for the installation of the squeegee on all kinds of printing machines by simply changing the connection, which means optimal flexibility in factories that use several equipment brands.

It meets a variety of printing needs and is compatible with M&R , ROQ and MHM printing machines, with further versions in the pipeline.

The product launched in June at the textile and garment technology exhibition, ITMA, in Milan.

www.doublesqueegee.com