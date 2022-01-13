Project Recycled Security Backpack Lite

The Project Recycled Security Backpack Lite (QD924) is designed for tech-savvy commuters who appreciate style, safety and a more sustainable lifestyle.

“Made from seven post-consumer recycled bottles and 100% GRS-certified, the QD924 is also one of the best backpacks around when it comes to security features,” explains Quadra.

The pull-out ‘anti-grab’ lanyard, back security pocket with RFID lining, locking zippers, chest strap, and main puller concealment feature are all elements designed with safety and security in mind.