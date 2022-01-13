SUPPLIER FOCUS 2022
Clever features are combined with stylish details in these two new backpacks for people on the go
“If you’re looking for everyday luxury, look no further than Quadra. Renowned for high-performance craftsmanship, premium fabrics and contemporary silhouettes, these feature-rich bags ooze style and will stand the test of time,” says the brand. Two new styles have been added to the Quadra collection with an emphasis on style, quality and security whilst travelling for work or leisure.
Urban Commute Backpack
Perfect for the daily trip to the workplace is the Urban Commute Backpack (QD552). Features such as a weather-resistant roll-top closure and durable water-repellent treatment, together with reflective trims front and back, mean users will always be seen while the chest strap provides added security. “Cyclists will also love the side pockets for bottles and gloves plus attachment options for lights, lock and helmet,” adds Quadra. Other features include a padded internal laptop sleeve and a quick-access zipped front pocket for on-the-go convenience. The QD552 is available in black and navy.
Project Recycled Security Backpack Lite
The Project Recycled Security Backpack Lite (QD924) is designed for tech-savvy commuters who appreciate style, safety and a more sustainable lifestyle.
“Made from seven post-consumer recycled bottles and 100% GRS-certified, the QD924 is also one of the best backpacks around when it comes to security features,” explains Quadra.
The pull-out ‘anti-grab’ lanyard, back security pocket with RFID lining, locking zippers, chest strap, and main puller concealment feature are all elements designed with safety and security in mind.
The features don’t end there – its multitude of pockets include internal organiser pockets, external bottle pockets, neoprene laptop pocket and power bank pocket, making the QD924 as practical as it is safe and stylish. Finally, the breathable padded mesh back panel and adjustable straps ensure maximum comfort. It’s available in black, pebble, pure grey and slate blue.