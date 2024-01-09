For Spring/Summer 2024, Quadra embraces the art of adapting in an ever-evolving world. “The season welcomes 20 brand-new styles across seven brand-new collections to reflect the reimagining of what premium practicality and functional styling means today and tomorrow,” explains the brand.

Introducing: Studio, Tailored Luxe, Adapt, Multisport, Axis, Waterproof and Stockholm.

Waterproof The Waterproof collection is the perfect example of Quadra’s ongoing commitment to blending function and form for contemporary work styling. “Sleek silhouettes compliment a minimal aesthetic, while tactile PU-coated fabric adds weatherproof benefits – a line-up of styles prepared for all eventualities.”

The Waterproof Bike Roll-Top (QS570) is a versatile, everyday essential, designed for cyclists and bike commuters alike. “The relaxed silhouette is both easy to wear and style, with bungee attachments adding a premium technical finish.”

The Waterproof Roll-Top Lite (QS573) brings all the sleek style benefits of a relaxed roll-top backpack with the addition of waterproof PU-coated fabric. Also available in a larger version – Waterproof Roll-Top (QS575) – for extra capacity.