Introducing: Studio, Tailored Luxe, Adapt, Multisport, Axis, Waterproof and Stockholm.
Waterproof The Waterproof collection is the perfect example of Quadra’s ongoing commitment to blending function and form for contemporary work styling. “Sleek silhouettes compliment a minimal aesthetic, while tactile PU-coated fabric adds weatherproof benefits – a line-up of styles prepared for all eventualities.”
The Waterproof Bike Roll-Top (QS570) is a versatile, everyday essential, designed for cyclists and bike commuters alike. “The relaxed silhouette is both easy to wear and style, with bungee attachments adding a premium technical finish.”
The Waterproof Roll-Top Lite (QS573) brings all the sleek style benefits of a relaxed roll-top backpack with the addition of waterproof PU-coated fabric. Also available in a larger version – Waterproof Roll-Top (QS575) – for extra capacity.
Studio From the dance studio and the gym to pilates classes, yoga flows and everything in between, the Studio collection is perfect for any active agenda. Relaxed silhouettes meet lightweight fabric and premium-inspired features for a touch of laidback luxury. Made from 100% recycled polyester, Studio offers an active step towards a more sustainable future. “Lightweight fabric and contemporary colours make the collection easy to use and effortless to style,” adds the brand.
The Studio Holdall (QS300) is perfectly sized for trips to the gym or weekends away and everything in between. The Studio Oversized Tote (QS303) has multiple pockets for versatile functions, including a padded laptop compartment, making it a true everyday essential.
The Studio Backpack (QS306) is perfect for work and play, featuring technical details for a creative alternative to conventional workwear styling. The Studio Cross Body Bag (QS309) embraces both functionality and style. Practicality is maximised with the compact design and multiple pockets.
Stockholm and Tailored Luxe The Stockholm collection is designed with the ‘new’ professional in mind, where practical functionality offers a fresh take on business styling and work travel. The Tailored Luxe collection is all about smart, angular edges and boxy shapes that are the epitome of modern luxury, crafted with a premium leather-like fabric.
“Whatever impression you’re making, make it great with Quadra,” concludes the brand.