Quadra welcomes a brand-new year with a fresh new colour for its Heritage Waxed collection.

“Heritage pays homage to our roots, championing classic styles and timeless pieces, year after year, keeping them up to date with modern features and fabrics,” explains the brand.

“If you’re looking for everyday luxury, look no further – and this year, everyday luxury comes in the new contemporary colour desert sand.” Desert sand joins black and olive green in Quadra’s Heritage Waxed colour palette, introducing another rich, warm tone to the collection.

“Combined with genuine leather accents and antique brass-effect fittings, desert sand provides a modern finish with a vintage flair. This is a deep, luxe neutral that is easy to style for all seasons, making desert sand highly universal and wearable.” Matching accessories are also available from Quadra’s wider collection.