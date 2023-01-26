Quadra welcomes a brand-new year with a fresh new colour for its Heritage Waxed collection.
“Heritage pays homage to our roots, championing classic styles and timeless pieces, year after year, keeping them up to date with modern features and fabrics,” explains the brand.
“If you’re looking for everyday luxury, look no further – and this year, everyday luxury comes in the new contemporary colour desert sand.” Desert sand joins black and olive green in Quadra’s Heritage Waxed colour palette, introducing another rich, warm tone to the collection.
“Combined with genuine leather accents and antique brass-effect fittings, desert sand provides a modern finish with a vintage flair. This is a deep, luxe neutral that is easy to style for all seasons, making desert sand highly universal and wearable.” Matching accessories are also available from Quadra’s wider collection.
Mix and match Desert sand is available for the Heritage Waxed Canvas Holdall (QD650), Heritage Waxed Canvas Wash Bag (QD651), Heritage Waxed Canvas Messenger (QD653) and Heritage Waxed Canvas Backpack (QD655).
“Each piece can be effortlessly mixed and matched, or styled in sync with complete colour coordination so you can travel, commute and organise in quintessentially British style,” notes Quadra.
“Practical features such as internal laptop slips, padded bank panels and padded shoulder straps make for the perfect blend of fashion and function across Heritage Waxed.”
The brand continues: “Renowned for its high performance craftsmanship, premium fabrics and classic silhouettes, each piece in the Heritage Waxed collection combines style, innovation and durability to stand the test of time, though 2023 and beyond. Plus, you can always rely on ample opportunity for decoration, so you too can build quintessential Quadra into your brand’s legacy.”