Mark and Denise Carter, the owners of Puzzle Bored, were looking for a short run of 10 branded T-shirts to kit out themselves and later on, in an extension of the run, for new staff starters, explained Ben Mobbs, owner of BJUM Studio.

“The original pooch in sunglasses (or perhaps goggles!) design was created by local artist Bobby Dazzler, as are all of Puzzle Bored’s puzzles, with each commissioned by different artists — it was important [to us] to retain the hand-drawn appearance of the line art.”

BJUM Studio decorated the Rocker T-Shirts (STTU758) from Stanley/Stella in French navy, which were supplied by Ralawise, with the pooch design printed on the centre chest and the Puzzle Bored logo printed on the left sleeve.