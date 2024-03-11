Whether they’re in need of comfort, style or function (or all three!), our guide to must-have brandable corporate and workwear is sure to see your customers through their working day, wherever their workplace may be
New from Kustom Kit, the Regular Fit 1⁄4 Zip Hoodie features a kangaroo pocket, and double-stitched armholes and shoulders. The 280gsm layer is made from a 80% cotton/20% polyester fabric blend with a 100% cotton face
From Safe-Guard by Result, the Printable Ripstop Safety Softshell is windproof, breathable and offers enhanced water repellency. The three-layer style is fleece-lined with grime mask panels and soft-feel, printed reflective body bands
Henbury’s Coolplus Polo Shirt is available for both men and women. It’s made from a moisture-wicking Coolplus fabric, which is quick-drying and can be washed at 60°C
From Snickers Workwear, the AllroundWork 4-way Stretch Pirates Holster Pockets are made from a windproof, softshell fabric with thin elastic panels for freedom of movement. The slim-fit style comes with pre-bent legs, Cordura stretch knees, and a KneeGuard system certified according to EN 14404