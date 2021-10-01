PTM Innovations has launched what is believed to be the world’s first industrial automatic benchtop garment folder.

PTM’s new benchtop T-Fold can auto-fold and bag 350 to 500 shirts an hour but covers a small footprint, measuring 710mm in width, 1100mm in length and 180mm in height.

Originally announced in spring, the new machine is now available in the UK via distributor YES Group, formerly Your Embroidery Services.

It professionally auto-folds in sizes from small to XXXL in seconds, from long-sleeved and short-sleeved shirts to hoodies.

It is all electrically driven, with no need for an air compressor. It incorporates a forced air outlet for the bag to inflate, allowing you to add flyers and promotional incentives into the package.

Weighing in at 41kg, it consumes only 0.05amp of electricity, with a power draw of 230 watts.

Describing it as “super-efficient”, Yes Group director John-Paul Burton said: “The PTM T-Fold will help speed up users’ garment dispatch, presentation quality and work, for any small business, screen printer, embroiderer, high street retailer and more.”

