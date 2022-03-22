One of Europe’s biggest trade shows for promotional clothing and other promotional products, PSI in Düsseldorf, has again been postponed due to the Covid pandemic.

Due to take place from 26 to 28 April 2022, the show has now been postponed to 2023, returning it to its traditional timing at the start of the year, running from 10 to 12 January at Düsseldorf’s Messegelände.

With visitors usually coming from around 90 countries including the UK, organiser RX Austria & Germany was concerned that the continuing global pandemic was holding back numbers. It also pointed to “the industry’s generally restrained business attitude”.

Petra Lassahn, the director of PSI, said: “In the current situation, enabling a successful event for our exhibitors is especially important to us. And considering how important it is to secure the presence of a full line-up of national and international brands along with visitors from around the world we are unable to do that at this time.

“The PSI trade show is one of the most important industry trade shows worldwide, and we will once again live up to that standard in 2023.”

PSI was originally scheduled to take place in Düsseldorf from 11 to 13 January 2022 but was postponed in December until April because of Covid.

The decision to move the show was made by PSI and the organisers after close consultations with exhibitors, partners and industry associations.

Lassahn added: “Our main concern is to support the players in the promotional products industry, using any means at our disposal, as they set out to generate business again, strengthen their networks and stay in touch with each other – nationally as well as internationally.

“That’s why we now need to devote all our strength and energy to kicking off the preparations for PSI taking place in its regular-rotation slot in January 2023.”

Other trade shows continue to go ahead in the UK despite the pandemic including Sign & Digital which runs from today (22 March) until Thursday 24 March at NEC Birmingham.

In mainland Europe, print trade fair RemaDays is set to run in Warsaw from tomorrow (23 March) until Friday 25 March.

While Covid restrictions have been lifted in the UK aside from requirements for face coverings in Scotland and Wales, other European countries have not reached that stage.

Germany is due to lift Covid controls on Sunday despite cases last week reaching new daily records and polls showing most Germans believe the restrictions are being lifted too soon.

