The Embroidery Barn in Dorchester has launched a campaign to provide protective face masks to its local community.

Rosie Lees, owner of The Embroidery Barn, said: “I work a lot within our community on projects through the business, so one of my contacts in the town council came to me about the lack of PPE we have in the area and it came to me how we can use our business to get this really up and running.

“We have had 40 masks completed already that we have distributed to the local food banks and are due to deliver more to a local care home. We are at the early stages of this campaign, but envisage we will soon have 200 made and distributed.”