The Promotion & Branding Shows have returned with strong turnout as the touring exhibition looks ahead to its next event in Greater Manchester.

Organisers from host GS UK have reported that the Promotion & Branding Shows were “very busy with a great turnout” when they took place in Portsmouth on 24 May and Bristol on 26 May.

The next stop will be the Village Hotel Manchester Ashton in Ashton-under-Lyne on 7 June. After a summer break, the shows will restart in September with visits to Chester and Barnsley, South Yorkshire, and then move to Belfast and Dublin in October.

The final show, as in the past, will be at the DoubleTree Hilton Strathclyde in Glasgow on 27 October.

The Promotion & Branding Shows offer visitors a chance to meet leading companies in the garment and textile industry in a relaxed and friendly environment, with exhibitors covering areas such as T-shirts, sweatshirts, outerwear, headwear, bags and soft toys.

The shows also include embroidery, direct-to-film (DTF) and transfer machine suppliers, sharing their knowledge of garment decoration. This year’s shows feature DTF printers and Merlin Pro and Brother PR embroidery machines in action.

New exhibitors at the 2022 shows include PenCarrie, Ralawise, Stanley/Stella, Mantis World and Kustom Kit.

All upcoming dates and locations

Manchester – Village Hotel Ashton: Tuesday 7 June

Chester – DoubleTree Hilton: Tuesday 13 September

Barnsley – Holiday Inn: Thursday 15 September

Belfast – Hilton Templepatrick: Tuesday 11 October

Dublin – Hilton Airport: Thursday 13 October

Glasgow – DoubleTree Hilton Strathclyde: Thursday 27 October

For a full list of exhibitors and to register for the shows, visit www.promobranding.events.