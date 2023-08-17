After taking a summer break, the Promotion & Branding roadshow is resuming on 26 September at Hinckley.

After that, the show will move to Barnsley in South Yorkshire on 28 September, Belfast on 11 October, Newcastle on 24 October and Glasgow on 26 October.

In addition, there will be a prize draw for visitors to enter at each of the five remaining shows, which will offer a selection of prizes, including jackets, tracksuits, T-shirts and embroidery supplies.

With more than 20 different brands on show, visitors can talk to industry experts and see a range of apparel, machines and consumables.

There is free entry and parking at the show; you can register now online at www.promobranding.events.