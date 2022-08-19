The Promotion & Branding Shows resume their tour around the UK and Ireland this autumn, coming to Cheshire, South Yorkshire, Northern Ireland, Dublin and Glasgow.

After a successful show in Manchester in June, they restart on 13 September at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel & Spa Chester, followed by Holiday Inn Barnsley on 15 September.

The exhibition visits Hilton Belfast Templepatrick on the 11 October and Hilton Dublin Airport on 13 October. The final event of the year, as usual, will be in Scotland, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Strathclyde on 27 October.

The Promotion & Branding Shows offer decorators a chance to meet companies in the garment and textile industry in a relaxed and friendly environment, covering categories such as T-shirts, sweatshirts, outerwear, headgear and bags.

They also feature embroidery and direct-to-film (DTF) and transfer machine suppliers, with an opportunity to see Merlin Pro and Brother PR embroidery machines in action.

New exhibitors at the 2022 shows include PenCarrie, Ralawise, Stanley/Stella, Mantis World and Kustom Kit.

www.promobranding.events