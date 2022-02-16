GS UK will be joining forces with other companies in the garment decoration sector to present the 2022 Promotion & Branding Shows in the UK and Ireland.

New dates and venues have been added to the 2022 schedule after a positive reaction and good attendance at the 2021 shows. These include a return visit to both Belfast and Dublin during October.

Portsmouth, Chester and South Yorkshire are also new venues to the shows for 2022. There are three shows planned in May and June with the remaining five taking place in the autumn.

New exhibitors to the 2022 shows include PenCarrie, Ralawise and Mantis World. They will be joined by previous exhibitors Beechfield Brands, BTC Activewear, AWDis, Pro RTX, Henbury Brands, Dye Sub Supplies, Result, Stormtech, United Brands of Scandinavia, Innotex Textile Transfers, Regatta, Neutral and the host, GS UK.

Visitors will have an opportunity to view a variety of embroidery, printing and transfer machines in a relaxed environment as well as the chance to meet major apparel and accessories suppliers.

Dates and locations

Portsmouth – Village Hotel: Tuesday 24 May

Bristol – Village Hotel: Thursday 26 May

Manchester – Village Hotel Ashton: Tuesday 7 June

Chester – DoubleTree Hilton: Tuesday 13 September

Barnsley – Holiday Inn: Thursday 15 September

Belfast – Hilton Templepatrick: Tuesday 11 October

Dublin – Hilton Airport: Thursday 13 October

Glasgow – DoubleTree Hilton Strathclyde: Thursday 27th October

For full information and to register, visit www.promobranding.events.