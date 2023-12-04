The organisers of the Promotion & Branding Show have announced the winners of the prize draws that were held at the events throughout 2023.

The lucky winners will each receive prizes that include over £300 worth of garments, bags, giftware and vouchers.

The prize drawer winners are: Jennifer Harrison of Bespoke Embroidery Ltd (Hinckley Show), Adrian Harroo of Sabees Limited (Barnsley Show), Dawn Crowther of Ulster University (Belfast Show), Sue Wallace of Dog & Bone Creations (Newcastle Show), and Andrew Millar of Wee Toon Trends (Glasgow Show).

The promotion & Branding Show would like to extend its thanks to the following companies who kindly donated prizes: BTC Activewear, PenCarrie, United Brands of Scandinavia, Result, Russell, Fruit of the Loom, Kustom Kit, Regatta, Henbury, Bella+ Canvas, Beechfield Brands, GS UK and AWDis.

The dates and venues for the 2024 Promotion & Branding Shows will be released shortly.

www.promobranding.events