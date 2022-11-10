GS UK is to take the Promotion & Branding Show to even more locations next year after the events’ success in 2022.

It returned to a full schedule across the UK and Ireland this year for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, reporting “positive interest and high visitor levels” at all eight shows.

The company, which supplies embroidery machines and consumables, has hosted the Promotion & Branding Show for over 10 years, bringing together garment suppliers and brands for trade visitors under one roof.

It has revealed that it is planning to run even more shows in 2023 – at both new and established locations. In 2022, it visited Portsmouth, Bristol, Manchester, Chester, Barnsley in South Yorkshire and Glasgow plus Belfast and Dublin for the first time.

Mike Hipkiss, national sales manager at GS UK, said: “It was wonderful after the disruption of the last few years to finally get back to meeting all our customers face to face.

“The visit to Ireland and reconnecting with our customers in Belfast and Dublin was also something we were keen to do and I’m glad that the reception and attendance was so positive. We had a lot of interest in the Merlin Pro embroidery machines we supply and the Gunold threads.”

Exhibitors this year included PenCarrie, BTC Activewear, Ralawise, Prestige Leisure, Beechfield Brands, Henbury, AWDis, Stormtech, Fruit of the Loom, Russell, Regatta, Result, United Brands of Scandinavia, Innotex Transfer Technology, Dye Sublimation Supplies, Kustom Kit, Bella & Canvas, Stanley/Stella, Mantis World, Neutral and DecoNetwork.

Details of the 2023 shows will be announced soon.

www.promobranding.events