Workwear manufacturer and wholesaler Beeswift has reported a jump in sales and profits after moving to new headquarters in Birmingham.

It saw pre-tax profits soar from £1.9 million to £15.1 million in the 12 months to 30 September 2020 while turnover increased 81% from £53.6 million to £97.1 million.

It added that between its year end and February 2021, revenue continued to be up year on year.

Beeswift manufactures and supplies a wide range of safety products, PPE and workwear, with its own in-house embroidery and badging facility plus a screen print offering.

This month, the company completed its relocation from its former headquarters in West Bromwich to a 120,000 sq ft warehouse at Hub 120 in Witton in Aston, Birmingham, to support expansion plans.

In a statement, the company said: “Beeswift, like many companies, faced unprecedented challenges during 2019/2020. Continued growth over the last 40 years had set the wheels in motion for the development of a new HQ in Aston, Birmingham. Making sure this development stayed on track, while those involved stayed safe during the Covid pandemic, was of upmost importance.

“It was a bold move by the company at a time when the country was in desperate need for PPE across all sectors with associates doing everything possible to support the business.

“Beeswift, as one of the UK’s leading manufacturers and wholesalers of PPE, workwear and medical supplies, managed to support its key customers around the world, ensuring supplies of critical safety products were continually available.

“Global supply chains were challenged. However, our long-term partnerships ensured we remained in a strong position throughout.”

Beeswift’s executive chairman, Daniel Ellman, added: “As a family-led organisation, it is important that we follow the values on our mission statement and continually reinvest in the business and its associates for the long term.

“We are delighted with our new facility in the West Midlands and feel proud of how we have been able to support all stakeholders and the UK economy.”

