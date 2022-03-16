Annual profits have bounced back up at 4imprint, a supplier of promotional clothing, workwear and other branded products, despite challenges from the Covid pandemic, supply chain disruption and inflationary pressures.

The group today reported that annual pre-tax profit to 1 January 2022 soared by 687% from $3.84million (£2.93million) to $30.23million (£23.09million) after the branded clothing and merchandise sector was affected by Covid in 2020.

Revenue for the 12 months increased by 41% from $560.04million (£427.64million) to $787.32million (£601.23million) while operating profit was up 672% from $3.97million (£3.30million) to $30.65million (£23.41million).

Even compared to 2019 – described as “the most recent ‘normal year’” – 4imprint has made advances. Total order count in the first half of 2021 was 79% higher than in 2019, rising to 101% in the second half.

In total, across the business in the UK, Ireland and North America, 1,429,000 orders were received from both new and existing customers in 2021 compared to 960,000 in 2020.

Chairman Paul Moody said: “The recovery in the group’s financial performance in 2021 has been very encouraging. Most importantly, it was driven by decisions and actions fully aligned with the group’s strategy, culture and focus on the sustainability of the longer-term health of the business.

“Challenges continue with regard to the ongoing pandemic, supply chain disruption and inflationary pressures. However, the group has a clear strategy and is financially strong. Our business model is flexible and resilient and our market opportunity remains attractive.

“We have continued to work very closely with our supplier partners in the year. These long-standing and innovative relationships remain crucial in enabling us to navigate the complex and evolving supply chain issues resulting from the pandemic, and in facilitating the future development of our product range.”

He pointed out that trading results in the first few weeks of 2022 “have been encouraging”.

CEO Kevin Lyons-Tarr added: “In the first half of 2021 we saw a continued recovery in demand for our products after the severe downturn in 2020 directly caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite the complications caused by new virus variants, severe supply chain disruption in the fourth quarter and other lingering effects of the pandemic in the second half of 2021, significant further progress was made on the road to recovery.

“Throughout the year our team members responded in typical fashion to meet the ongoing challenges resulting from the pandemic. Their ‘can do’ attitude, empathy and resilience has been essential in allowing us not only to deal with daily challenges but equally to look forward to future opportunities.

“Our view is that the many challenges introduced by the Covid-19 pandemic have presented an opportunity for 4imprint to become stronger and more focused than ever.

“We are realistic: the residual impacts of the pandemic will continue to be felt in various ways for some time to come.

“However, the encouraging trading momentum that was built over the course of 2021 validates that our strategy remains fully relevant and that our markets are attractive and ready to be addressed via our agile and resilient business model.”

Based in London, 4imprint has offices in Manchester, covering the UK and Ireland, and Oshkosh, Wisconsin, covering North America. It supplies a full range of promotional and branded clothing, from T-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts and fleeces to workwear, corporate wear and children’s garments.

