Bespoke headwear supplier Product Zone has announced it will now provide plain stock headwear.

In response to unprecedented demand, the company said it has decided to offer a full range of plain stock caps and knitted hats that are ready for decoration with print and embroidery.

Product Zone’s plain stock headwear collection is made from Oeko-tex certified fabrics, and offers a range of colours and styles, including six-panel, brush cotton, dad caps, snapbacks, trucker caps, pull-on beanies and turn-up beanies.

Recycled plastic (RPET) caps and knitted hats are due to join the company’s collection later this year.

