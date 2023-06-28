Product Zone is now offering direct-to-film (DTF) printing to its customers.

The headwear supplier took delivery of a DTF machine earlier this month. Director Tony Marks commented: “It is as if we had this option to print forever – the orders are coming in daily and it’s another great service we can offer to our customers along with in-house embroidery and Far East fully bespoke caps, bobble hats, beanies and now clothing.”

The minimum order quantity is 24 for printed garments or hats, and there is a lead time of seven days.

The maximum size of the transfer is at present 35cm by 45cm, and it is “very competitively priced”, added Tony.

www.productzone.co.uk​