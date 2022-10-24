Pro-Ad, the family-run distributor of branded clothing and other promotional merchandise, is resurrecting its annual show as part of its 40th-birthday celebrations.

Based in Morpeth in Northumberland, the company is planning a series of activities to mark the milestone anniversary after it was set up by Carlo Nardini in 1982.

Pro-Ad, which is still run by Carlo with his wife Helen and their son Loren, is bringing back its annual merchandise show in March 2023 – the first time it will have been held since before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company is also organising a celebratory dinner and has been raising funds for charities in the local community to mark the birthday.

Pro-Ad continues to grow, with its workforce about to expand from seven to eight, and has reported annual turnover of £1.5million. It offers a full range of promotional and branded products including clothing and workwear.

Carlo said: “Pro-Ad has allowed me and the team to make good on our passion of finding the best promotional products and branded clothing solutions. Lots of our team have been with us for many years, and the company’s growth, success and longevity are testament to their hard work, so I want to thank them all.

“I would also like to thank our customers, particularly those loyal ones who have been with us through the years. It is an exciting time as we look to the future, but for now, we need to celebrate what we have achieved.”

Loren, who is commercial director after joining in 2003, said they intended to continue growing the business including developing its software and web service to improve and increase the customer experience.

“We have done a lot of things right over the last 40 years working with key clients such as ICI, British Telecom, e-on, SSE, Greggs, Newcastle University, the NHS, many local authorities and a whole portfolio of private companies. We intend to build upon that, growing the team with a new member joining next month, and by supporting as many British manufacturers as we can in the industry.

“Having worked in the industry for my whole life and being the regional ambassador for the north-east for the British Promotional Merchandise Association, I intend to keep driving the company forward, developing our services to clients to ensure increased customer satisfaction and return on investment, focusing on quality and bespoke product design.

“Our vision continues to be the go-to supplier of creative promotional merchandise solutions that give our clients added value and high levels of customer satisfaction, fulfilling our passion to support British manufacturers wherever possible.”

www.proad.co.uk