Garment decoration specialists Pritchards Embroidery and SBS Branding have merged to form Evolution Branding.

The two companies, both based in Sussex, decided to join forces after working together for the past 10 years, uniting under directors Adam Bowdery and John Pritchard.

Together, they now offer a full range of printing and branding options across workwear, corporate wear, uniforms and PPE such as hi-vis clothing as well as promotional merchandise.

Announcing the merger, the companies said in a statement: “We have over 50 years’ experience between us in the branding and personalising industry. Our skills rest with our experience and listening to our clients’ needs and recommending the best products to exceed their expectations.”

Pritchards Embroidery, based in Shoreham-by-Sea in West Sussex, is a family-run business that has been trading for over 30 years under John and Ray Pritchard, expanding to a line-up of eight Toyota embroidery machines plus heat presses.

Its premises in Ferry Road are now the headquarters for Evolution Branding after the merger with SBS Branding, based in Hove in East Sussex.

evolutionbranding.uk