Manufacturer Prism Inks is launching a new website to reflect its wider portfolio and provide a dedicated section for garment decorators.

The new site, at www.prisminks.com, features the company’s ink and fluid products along with information about sustainability and its contract manufacturing and OEM (original equipment manufacturing) services.

The site will also feature a new Product and Application Hub on its home page which will provide tailored information on how its digital inks can be used for different applications such as signage and labels.

For garment decoration, it will have a section on its inks for dye sublimation, direct-to-garment (DTG) printing and direct-to-film (DTF) printing. The new hub is due to be live soon.

Amir Ajanee, CEO and managing partner of Prism Inks and the US-based Prism Group, said: “The previous website did not address many of the new capabilities offered by Prism Inks and the Prism Group companies. We are very pleased to share our new site with the digital imaging community and know that it will be extremely helpful in determining how Prism might be able to assist with providing innovative new digital ink products.”

