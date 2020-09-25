Organisers of Printwear & Promotion Live! 2021 have announced the tradeshow will now be postponed until later in the year.

The event was originally meant to take place from Sunday 21 to Monday 23 February 2021 at the NEC in Birmingham.

Event director, Tony Gardner, commented: “The February dates were giving serious reason for doubt with ourselves and exhibitors, due to the increased uncertainty, as a result of the recent rise in coronavirus infections and local lockdowns, and with the winter still to come.

“Consequently, we felt that an early decision to postpone the event would be in everybody’s best interests.

“Furthermore, the planned reopening of the NEC to host events from October has now been delayed, with no update at present, on when the venue will reopen.

“We now have the option of running the show in either May or June, and will gather feedback from our exhibitors and monitor the ongoing situation before making a final decision.”

Further announcements on a future P&P Live! show will be made in due course.

www.printwearandpromotionlive.co.uk