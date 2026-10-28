New iLearning+ courses have been announced by Printing United Alliance including training in direct-to-film (DTF) production and digital marketing.

The print and graphic arts association also revealed that its iLearning+ courses have now reached 10,000 learners in more than 60 countries worldwide.

“This milestone is about the people and businesses behind it,” said Joe Marin, SVP, Member Services, Printing United Alliance. “iLearning+ is helping companies train their workers, keep good people, and bring in new talent who can do the work. Our new fall courses give them even more to work with. And we’ve done that for more than 10,000 learners around the world, which tells us this product is both needed and appreciated by users at all levels.”

The new courses added this autumn include the two-hour Digital Marketing Masterclass for Print Professionals from Colin Sinclair McDermott, also knowns as The Online Print Coach. This course gives print, signage, and garment decoration companies a complete digital marketing system, one where content, social media, email, search, and paid ads work together rather than as scattered, one-off efforts.

In addition, the Direct-to-film Production Techniques from Aaron Montgomery, co-founder and CEO of Our Success Group is a one-and-a-half hour course that provides a practical look at the full production system behind DTF printing, including an overview of each part of the workflow, from artwork, RIP, and color settings through film, powder, curing, cutting, and pressing, along with vendor evaluation and some basic production math.

Finally, a one-hour course called Promo Products Essentials is also now available, and offers a short introduction to the promotional products market for printers exploring new ways to grow.

Alliance members receive discounts, and the courses can also be licensed for company-wide training. Find out more here.