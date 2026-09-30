Printing Charity is hosting a free webinar for World Mental Health Day.

‘Lived experiences heard: real voices, real change’, is about listening to people and creating meaningful support.

Printing Charity’s director of services, Peter Ashcroft, will talk about what the charity learnt from people in the print sector through its research, and the ways its services provide support for these identified issues.

The charity’s ‘True Picture of People in Print’ research gave people across the sector the opportunity to share their experiences of work and wellbeing. What they told the charity continues to inform the support it provides.

Michelle Knight, UK wellbeing lead at Smurfit Westrock, will also be sharing her experience of supporting wellbeing in the workplace and the practical approaches that can help people and teams.

The webinar runs from 12:00pm to 12:30pm on Tuesday 13 October. If you can’t join live, register to receive the recording afterwards.

Register for the webinar