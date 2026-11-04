Recent research by The Printing Charity offers a picture of how things are for people working in print, paper, packaging, graphics and publishing.
There were four key findings:
- People in print are passionate and positive about their work and their industry. Four in five feel that the work they do is important to their organisation; three-quarters feel they play a role in keeping print alive and relevant; three-quarters also say they feel a sense of job satisfaction; and seven in 10 ‘feel appreciated for their efforts at work’.
- Print industry workplaces are characterised by care. Nearly eight in 10 survey respondents would be comfortable letting their manager or senior leader know if they were under stress at work; and seven in ten feel supported by their manager.
- People in print are impacted, as everyone is, by universal wellbeing challenges, including poor sleep and money worries; the impact of the cost of living crisis; low energy, and mental wellbeing challenges.
- Work pressures create sector-specific pinchpoints, including work-related stress and work-life balance, worries about the future, the impact of AI and automation, and general career uncertainty.
Published in October to coincide with World Mental Health Day, the report’s theme – ‘Lived experiences heard: real voices, real change’ – will help the charity continue to deliver change by providing targeted practical, emotional and financial support.
The full results paper can be found here.