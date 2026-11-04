Recent research by The Printing Charity offers a picture of how things are for people working in print, paper, packaging, graphics and publishing.

There were four key findings:

People in print are passionate and positive about their work and their industry. Four in five feel that the work they do is important to their organisation; three-quarters feel they play a role in keeping print alive and relevant; three-quarters also say they feel a sense of job satisfaction; and seven in 10 ‘feel appreciated for their efforts at work’.

Print industry workplaces are characterised by care. Nearly eight in 10 survey respondents would be comfortable letting their manager or senior leader know if they were under stress at work; and seven in ten feel supported by their manager.

People in print are impacted, as everyone is, by universal wellbeing challenges, including poor sleep and money worries; the impact of the cost of living crisis; low energy, and mental wellbeing challenges.

Work pressures create sector-specific pinchpoints, including work-related stress and work-life balance, worries about the future, the impact of AI and automation, and general career uncertainty.

Published in October to coincide with World Mental Health Day, the report’s theme – ‘Lived experiences heard: real voices, real change’ – will help the charity continue to deliver change by providing targeted practical, emotional and financial support.

The full results paper can be found here.