PrintGrip, an alternative to traditional pallet adhesives, has been introduced in the UK through its exclusive distributor, Screen Print World.

It is a 1mm polymer gel pad, described as a “revolutionary way of keeping your garments in place whilst reducing use of single-use adhesives”. Easily applied to the pallet, the high-tack yellow sheet has a lifespan of four to six months.

As the product’s exclusive UK distributor, Screen Print World said PrintGrip was a more efficient and eco-friendly method than traditional pallet adhesives as it “significantly” minimised the reliance on spray glues and pallet glues.

Lint can easily be removed with a cleaning pad and water while a solvent can be used for ink clean-ups without affecting the efficiency of the pad.

PrintGrip is suitable for printing across a range of materials including 100% cotton, 50/50 cotton/poly blends, 100% polyester, light- to medium-weight fleece, and tri-blends.

Based in Kidderminster in Worcestershire, Screen Print World is a specialist in machinery and supplies for screen printing.